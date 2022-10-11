Left Menu

U.S. working to expedite shipment of NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-10-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 22:19 IST
  • United States

The United States will work to expedite the shipment of sophisticated NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine as soon as they can, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskiy on Monday that Washington would provide the advanced air systems after a devastating missile barrage from Russia.

