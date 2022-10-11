U.S. working to expedite shipment of NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine -White House
The United States will work to expedite the shipment of sophisticated NASAMS air defenses to Ukraine as soon as they can, White House spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.
U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelenskiy on Monday that Washington would provide the advanced air systems after a devastating missile barrage from Russia.
