Andheri bypoll: Resignation of Uddhav Thackeray faction's candidate yet to be accepted by BMC

But the BMC has not given any explanation for the delay, the leader said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 22:53 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not yet accepted the resignation of Rutuja Latke, candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction in the November 3 byelection to Andheri East Assembly constituency, a Sena leader claimed on Tuesday.

If her resignation as an administrative officer in the K ward of BMC is not accepted in the next three days, she would not be able to file her nomination papers by October 14, the last date, the senior leader added.

The BMC was delaying the process at the behest of some senior politician, he alleged.

The byelection, necessitated by the death of incumbent Sena MLA and Rutuja's husband Ramesh Latke, would be the first electoral test for the Uddhav Thackeray faction following the split in the party in June.

“A government official can not contest an election, so Latke submitted her resignation to the BMC administration almost a month ago but it is still not accepted,” the Sena leader claimed.

“She has even returned her one month's payment of Rs 67,790 to the treasury and obtained a receipt. She did it as per the procedural requirement for early acceptance of resignation. But the BMC has not given any explanation for the delay,” the leader said. “We suspect that the BMC administration is being pressurized by some senior politicians in the state,” he claimed.

Municipal commissioner I S Chahal was not available for comment.

