Delhi BJP MLAs claim old age pension not paid since 2018, urge LG to intervene

Delhi BJP MLAs met Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday and sought his intervention for resuming old age pensions, claiming that it was not being paid since 2018.

The delegation led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed that over 6 lakh applications were pending as old age pensions were not paid by the Delhi government.

They also threatened to stage a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence if pensions were not paid.

''The MLAs told the LG that more than 6 lakh elderly people have applied for pension, but the Kejriwal government is not giving it to them,'' said a statement from Bidhuri's office.

Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, Omprakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Bajpayee, Ajay Mahawar and Abhay Verma, all BJP MLAs, were part of the delegation.

Bidhuri said needy senior citizens have been waiting for pension for the past many years, but the government is continuously disappointing them. ''This is the situation after Kejriwal had promised during the last elections that his government will not only give pension to those who have applied but will also release pension on future applications. The government has completely forgotten its promise,'' he said.

The Leader of Opposition asked the Kejriwal government to take a decision on this matter immediately.

