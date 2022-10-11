Left Menu

Delhi BJP MLAs claim old age pension not paid since 2018, urge LG to intervene

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 23:01 IST
Delhi BJP MLAs claim old age pension not paid since 2018, urge LG to intervene
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP MLAs met Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday and sought his intervention for resuming old age pensions, claiming that it was not being paid since 2018.

The delegation led by Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed that over 6 lakh applications were pending as old age pensions were not paid by the Delhi government.

They also threatened to stage a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence if pensions were not paid.

''The MLAs told the LG that more than 6 lakh elderly people have applied for pension, but the Kejriwal government is not giving it to them,'' said a statement from Bidhuri's office.

Vijender Gupta, Mohan Singh Bisht, Omprakash Sharma, Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Bajpayee, Ajay Mahawar and Abhay Verma, all BJP MLAs, were part of the delegation.

Bidhuri said needy senior citizens have been waiting for pension for the past many years, but the government is continuously disappointing them. ''This is the situation after Kejriwal had promised during the last elections that his government will not only give pension to those who have applied but will also release pension on future applications. The government has completely forgotten its promise,'' he said.

The Leader of Opposition asked the Kejriwal government to take a decision on this matter immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure therapy; Swiss drugs regulator approves one of Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves ScPharmaceuticals' heart failure ther...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Diego opener; Baseball-Dodgers seek championship to enter dynasty discussion and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Danielle Collins earns upset win in San Di...

 Global
4
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022