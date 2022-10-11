Has replied to show-cause notice: Cong leader Mahesh Joshi

Rajasthan's minister Mahesh Joshi has replied to the show-cause notice served on him by the Congress leadership for alleged indiscipline.

Joshi was allegedly among those behind holding a parallel meeting and not attending a Congress Legislature Party meeting for passing a resolution authorising the party chief to appoint a successor to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was to contest the Congress presidential election. Joshi on Tuesday said,''I sent a reply through a mail last night.'' On the other hand, there is no official confirmation on the status of reply to the notices by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and RTDC president Dharmendra Rathore.

They were asked to reply to the notice within 10 days. Legislators loyal to Gehlot wanted that if he had to be replaced, any of the 102 MLAs who supported the government during the crisis in July 2020 should be elected as the new chief minister. In July 2020, the then deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, along with 18 of his supporting MLAs, revolted against the leadership of Ashok Gehlot.

