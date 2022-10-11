BJP objects to TN CM's remark on language war, says regional language being encouraged

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's remark on a ''language war'' if Hindi was imposed and his interpretation on the language issue is fallacious as several recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language augurs well to promote regional languages, Tamil Nadu BJP state vice president Narayanan Thirupathy claimed on Tuesday.

Stalin's understanding of the subject was based on media reports. The committee's recommendation, in fact, paves way for making the regional languages, especially Tamil, as a language of communication between the Centre and Tamil Nadu, he noted.

''In its recommendations, the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language did not include any recommendation to make Hindi the common language of the whole of India. Why is the Chief Minister saying something that is not there?'' Narayanan asked.

Speaking to reporters here, he wondered if the CM was attempting to spread false news for the sake of language politics.

Referring to the report submitted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who heads the committee, to President Droupadi Murmu, recently, Stalin said if implemented, the vast non-Hindi speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their own land.

The Chief Minister had on Monday warned the central government not to force another language war by imposing Hindi.

He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give up attempts to make Hindi mandatory and uphold the unity of India instead.

Aiming to set the records straight, Narayanan claimed that the panel has emphasised that Hindi should be the medium of instruction in the central educational institutions in the Hindi speaking States. The respective regional languages ​​should be given preference in non-Hindi speaking States.

''That is, henceforth Tamil should be the medium of instruction in central educational institutions in Tamil Nadu. Also, no recommendation to make Hindi compulsory language of the nation was made,'' he said.

''Is it proper for the Chief Minister to issue false statement for sake of language politics,'' he asked and added that English would be replaced with Tamil in competitive examination in Tamil Nadu. ''This is the first time in the history of India that such recommendations have been made and should be welcomed. The committee also recommended that the Centre should henceforth communicate in Hindi and respective language of the State,'' the BJP leader said.

He sought to know whether Stalin's opposition was because he could not take up language politics anymore.

