Cases filed against seven leaders of Uddhav Thackeray camp for 'offensive' statements against Maha CM
The city police have registered criminal cases against seven leaders of the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party for allegedly making offensive statements against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a rally here, an official said on Tuesday.The cases were registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code IPC against Vinayak Raut, Bhaskar Jadhav and Sushma Andhare among others.
The cases were registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Vinayak Raut, Bhaskar Jadhav and Sushma Andhare among others. The official said these leaders allegedly used offensive language against the chief minister.
A complaint was lodged by Dattaram Gavas, a supporter of CM Shinde. The statements were allegedly made at Mahaprabhodan Yatra launched by 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' at Thane on Sunday. Rajan Raje of the Dharmarajya Party is also named as an accused. Meanwhile, some leaders of 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' on Tuesday held press conferences in Thane and alleged that police are targeting the party workers. They alleged that cases were registered even against some senior citizens who were proceeding to attend the Dussehra rally of Uddhav Thackeray held in Mumbai on October 5 and they were served with notices, spokesperson Chintamani Karkhanis claimed. Thane MP Rajan Vichare alleged the police were under pressure from the CM and his loyalists.
