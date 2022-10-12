Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor to campaign in Gujarat today for Congress presidential poll

Congress presidential election candidate Shashi Tharoor will be in Gujarat on Wednesday to campaign for the upcoming poll to the top party post.Besides Congress MP Tharoor, veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge is also in the race for the party presidents post, the election for which is scheduled on October 17.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-10-2022 08:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 08:30 IST
Congress presidential election candidate Shashi Tharoor will be in Gujarat on Wednesday to campaign for the upcoming poll to the top party post.

Besides Congress MP Tharoor, veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge is also in the race for the party president's post, the election for which is scheduled on October 17. The result will be announced on October 19. Tharoor will begin his Gujarat visit by paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon. Thereafter, he will interact with Congress delegates and media, as per the schedule shared by the party.

Kharge was in Gujarat last week to campaign for the Congress president post election. He had also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram before meeting party delegates.

