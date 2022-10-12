Left Menu

Biden, on Western swing, to declare national monument in Colorado

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 14:31 IST
Biden, on Western swing, to declare national monument in Colorado
US President Joe Biden (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden departs on a swing through the West on Wednesday with a first stop in Colorado where he will announce the establishment of a national monument in a rugged area used by American soldiers to train for battle in World War Two. Biden is to visit Colorado, California and Oregon for the rest of the week with a central aim of raising money for Democratic candidates trying to prevent Republicans from taking control of Congress in the Nov. 8 midterms elections.

The White House said Biden was signing a proclamation ahead of a stop in Vail, Colorado, to establish the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument to protect a mountainous 53,804-acre (21,770-hectare) area. The area has been home to native Americans and was a training ground for soldiers of the U.S. 10th Mountain Division for battling in the Italian Alps, the White House said.

"This action will honor our nation's veterans, Indigenous people, and their legacy by protecting this Colorado landscape, while supporting jobs and America's outdoor recreation economy," a White House fact sheet said. After Vail, Biden will travel on to Santa Monica, California, for events Thursday and Friday in the Los Angeles area. On Friday he will travel to Portland, Oregon. There, he will take part in a grassroots volunteer event with Oregon Democrats. On Saturday he will headline a reception for Democratic candidate for governor, Tina Kotek.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022