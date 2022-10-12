Kremlin says Western nuclear rhetoric is 'provocative'

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that rhetoric from Western leaders on the potential use of nuclear weapons was a harmful and provocative.

"We express our daily regret that Western heads of state engage in nuclear rhetoric every day," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that such a practice was "provocative".

Peskov said there had been no attempt from either side to discuss a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden.

