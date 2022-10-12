Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi walks with kin of organ donors

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Wednesday walked along with the families of people, who donated their organs, to emphasise the importance of organ donation.

About 30 'Bharat Yatris', who are marching with the former Congress President have pledged their eyes for donation, the party said.

According to a release, organ donors, whose family members walked with Rahul Gandhi are- late National Film Award winning Best Actor Sanchari Vijay who died in a motorcycle accident. Rakshitha, a PUC student from Chikkamagaluru district who had suffered a head injury after falling off a bus and Veda Manjunath, who had an accident on Hubballi Dharwad bypass Highway.

The yatra began at 6:40 am on its 35th day from Challakere and will traverse through the historic Chitradurga district throughout the day.

