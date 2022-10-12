Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi walks with kin of organ donors

PTI | Chitradurga | Updated: 12-10-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 14:37 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi walks with kin of organ donors
Visual from Bharat Jodo Yatra Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Wednesday walked along with the families of people, who donated their organs, to emphasise the importance of organ donation.

About 30 'Bharat Yatris', who are marching with the former Congress President have pledged their eyes for donation, the party said.

According to a release, organ donors, whose family members walked with Rahul Gandhi are- late National Film Award winning Best Actor Sanchari Vijay who died in a motorcycle accident. Rakshitha, a PUC student from Chikkamagaluru district who had suffered a head injury after falling off a bus and Veda Manjunath, who had an accident on Hubballi Dharwad bypass Highway.

The yatra began at 6:40 am on its 35th day from Challakere and will traverse through the historic Chitradurga district throughout the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022