South America soccer supports Infantino's reelection at FIFA

He will seek re-election at the FIFA congress in Kigali, Rwanda, in March.South American support for Infantino is a sign that both sides have moved past any fallout from CONMEBOLs rejection of the FIFA presidents suggestion for a biennial World Cup.

The 10 national soccer associations that form the South American confederation CONMEBOL having given their backing to Gianni Infantino's bid for re-election as FIFA president. "After a conversation about the current reality and the future scenario for South American and global soccer, the associated members to CONMEBOL gave their unanimous support to Infantino," CONMEBOL said in a statement Tuesday.

Infantino took part in a CONMEBOL council meeting in Paraguay which was attended by the leaders of the 10 associations. He will seek re-election at the FIFA congress in Kigali, Rwanda, in March.

South American support for Infantino is a sign that both sides have moved past any fallout from CONMEBOL's rejection of the FIFA president's suggestion for a biennial World Cup.

