South America soccer supports Infantino's reelection at FIFA
He will seek re-election at the FIFA congress in Kigali, Rwanda, in March.South American support for Infantino is a sign that both sides have moved past any fallout from CONMEBOLs rejection of the FIFA presidents suggestion for a biennial World Cup.
- Country:
- Argentina
The 10 national soccer associations that form the South American confederation CONMEBOL having given their backing to Gianni Infantino's bid for re-election as FIFA president. "After a conversation about the current reality and the future scenario for South American and global soccer, the associated members to CONMEBOL gave their unanimous support to Infantino," CONMEBOL said in a statement Tuesday.
Infantino took part in a CONMEBOL council meeting in Paraguay which was attended by the leaders of the 10 associations. He will seek re-election at the FIFA congress in Kigali, Rwanda, in March.
South American support for Infantino is a sign that both sides have moved past any fallout from CONMEBOL's rejection of the FIFA president's suggestion for a biennial World Cup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South American
- Gianni Infantino's
- Rwanda
- World Cup
- FIFA
- CONMEBOL
- Infantino
- Kigali
- Paraguay
ALSO READ
Odisha govt urges Centre to enhance flight connectivity to VSS, Rourkela airports ahead of Hockey World Cup
Basketball-FIBA investigating fight between Mali players at Women's World Cup
Soccer-England draw won't affect German morale going into World Cup: Mueller
Basketball-FIBA investigating fight between Mali players at Women's World Cup
Slow-fashion brand FREECULTR becomes the official merchandise partner for FIFA 2022™