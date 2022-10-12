Swedish Moderate Party leader expects to form government in the coming days
The leader of Sweden's Moderates party, part of a right-wing bloc that won a majority in elections for parliament last month, said on Wednesday he expects to form a government in the coming days. "I expect to be able to present everything on Friday," Ulf Kristersson told a news conference.
"I expect to be able to present everything on Friday," Ulf Kristersson told a news conference. "We are, in principle, ready," he said, adding that a new cabinet could potentially take office next week.
Kristersson has been handed a mandate to try and form a government after nearly a decade of Social Democrat-led administrations. He is widely expected to form a minority cabinet supported by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats. Kristersson met the speaker of parliament on Wednesday who gave him two more days to sort out a new administration.
Parliament must vote on Kristersson's proposed government before it can take office. The Moderates, Christian Democrats, Sweden Democrats and Liberals won 176 seats against 173 for the centre-left in the Sept. 11 vote.
