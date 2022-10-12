Left Menu

UK's opposition Labour Party granted urgent question in parliament on economy

12-10-2022
A British government minister will respond to an urgent question from the opposition Labour Party in parliament on Wednesday about the current economic situation, the House of Commons said on Twitter.

Labour requested the statement be made by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, but any government minister can respond. It will take place at around 12.30pm (1130 GMT).

