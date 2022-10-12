UK's opposition Labour Party granted urgent question in parliament on economy
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 15:26 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A British government minister will respond to an urgent question from the opposition Labour Party in parliament on Wednesday about the current economic situation, the House of Commons said on Twitter.
Labour requested the statement be made by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, but any government minister can respond. It will take place at around 12.30pm (1130 GMT).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Labour Party
- Kwasi Kwarteng
- House of Commons
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK Labour Party pledges to set up public energy company if elected
UK Labour Party pledges to set up public energy company if elected
UK's opposition Labour party surges to 33-point lead over Conservatives - YouGov poll
UK's Labour Party reaches out to Indian diaspora
Indian High Commissioner holds 'productive' talk with UK Labour party leader Keir Starmer