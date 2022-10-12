Adampur assembly bypoll: Cong fields former MP Jai Prakash

Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-10-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition Congress on Wednesday announced the name of former MP Jai Prakash as the party candidate for next month's Adampur bypolls. Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the proposal for Prakash's candidature, said a party statement issued here. Two days ago, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said the Congress party would field a “strong” candidate for bypoll.

Hooda's comment came after senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary flagged delay in finalising the name of the candidate for the bypoll.

Jai Prakash is considered close to Bhupinder Hooda.

The ruling BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party last week announced their candidates for the November 3 bypoll.

Kuldeep Bishnoi's resignation as the Congress MLA in August necessitated the bypoll for the Adampur seat in Hisar district. He joined the BJP on August 4. The BJP has fielded Bishnoi's son Bhavya.

The last date for filing nominations for the poll is October 14.

After scrutiny of nomination papers on October 15, nominations can be withdrawn till October 17. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

