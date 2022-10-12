Former MLA 'Kovai' Thangam dead

Thangam was undergoing treatment in a private hospital, where he breathed his last, DMK party sources said.

Thangam represented Valparai Assembly constituency in Coimbatore District twice from 2001 to 2011, representing Congress and Tamil Maanila Congress. He joined DMK last year.

DMK MP Kanimozhi, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji were among those who paid homage to Thangam.