Left Menu

British PM Truss says there will be no public spending cuts

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 16:53 IST
British PM Truss says there will be no public spending cuts
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday she would stick to a pledge to refrain from public spending reductions amid questions about how the government would fund its planned tax cuts.

Asked by opposition leader Keir Starmer in parliament if she would stick to a pledge she made during the Conservative Party leadership contest that she was not planning public spending cuts, Truss said: "Absolutely, absolutely."

"What we will make sure is that over the medium term the debt is falling, but we will do that not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

32-year-old woman gang-raped in Delhi hotel

 India
2
Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study

 Australia
3
Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Ind-Aus diaspora teams to play T20 match in NYC to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit ...

 United States
4
There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

There may be no atmosphere on this terrestrial super-Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022