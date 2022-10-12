British PM Truss says there will be no public spending cuts

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday she would stick to a pledge to refrain from public spending reductions amid questions about how the government would fund its planned tax cuts.

Asked by opposition leader Keir Starmer in parliament if she would stick to a pledge she made during the Conservative Party leadership contest that she was not planning public spending cuts, Truss said: "Absolutely, absolutely."

"What we will make sure is that over the medium term the debt is falling, but we will do that not by cutting public spending but by making sure we spend public money well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)