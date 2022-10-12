Uttarakhand BJP MLA triggers row by remarks on Hindu goddesses, gods

BJP MLA from Kaladhungi, Banshidhar Bhagat triggered a controversy by his remarks at an event in Haldwani on the occasion of International Girl Child Day. Bhagat said, "For knowledge, we have to 'pataao' Goddess Saraswati, for power, 'pataao' Goddess Durga and for wealth, 'pataao' Goddess Lakshmi. What does a man have?"

The MLA went on to add, "Lord Shiva lives in the mountains, Lord Vishnu in the deep ocean. Women empowerment has prevailed for a long time." Cabinet minister Rekha Arya was present as the chief guest at the event on Tuesday. (ANI)

