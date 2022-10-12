UK's Liz Truss dismisses calls for early election
12-10-2022
Britain does not need an early national election, Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday, dismissing calls from opposition lawmakers for a new vote after her economic plans caused market chaos.
"The last thing we need is a general election," Truss, who took office last month, told parliament.
