BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi files nomination papers for Adampur bypoll

BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi, whose father Kuldeep Bishnoi joined the ruling party in August, filed his nomination papers on Wednesday for the Adampur Vidhan Sabha bye-election in Haryana to be held next month.

Apart from Bishnoi's family members, BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankhar, Minister J P Dalal and JJP State President Nishan Singh were among those present.

Three others also filed their nominations on Wednesday as independent candidates. With this, six candidates have filed nominations for the Adampur Vidhan Sabha by-election, Returning Officer Subhash Chander said.

Earlier, Satender Singh from Aam Aadmi Party and an independent had filed their nomination papers.

Notably, the Congress on Wednesday announced former MP Jai Prakash as its candidate for the Adampur bye-election.

Kuldeep Bishnoi's resignation as the Congress MLA in August necessitated the by-election for the Adampur seat in Hisar district. He later joined the BJP on August 4. Talking to reporters after filing his nomination, Bhavya Bishnoi said that contesting the Adampur by-election is a proud moment for him.

''With the blessings of the people of Adampur, the lotus (BJP poll symbol) will bloom in Adampur and I will maintain the faith of the people,'' he said.

BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankhar said that Bhavya is young and well-educated.

He said he has full faith that by becoming an MLA, he will serve the people by following in the footsteps of his grandfather and former chief minister late Bhajan Lal. ''There is enthusiasm among the general public due to the development-oriented policies of BJP in the country and the state.

''Adampur by-election will lay the foundation for the formation of BJP government in Haryana for the third time (in 2024),'' said Dhankar. The last date for filing nominations for the poll is October 14.

After scrutiny of papers on October 15, nominations can be withdrawn till October 17.

Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 6.

