Fundamentals of UK economy remain resilient - minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 17:22 IST
Fundamentals of UK economy remain resilient - minister
Chris Philp Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The fundamentals of Britain's economy remain resilient, junior Treasury minister Chris Philp said on Wednesday, in response to an opposition Labour Party question about the economic situation.

"This government has a growth plan," Philp added. "We intend to do this in a way that is fiscally responsible."

"Let me reassure the House that the fundamentals of the United Kingdom's economy remain resilient."

