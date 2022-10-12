EU's von der Leyen: proposed candidate status for Bosnia and Herzegovina
The EU has proposed to grant candidate status to Bosnia and Herzegovina, EU's Ursula Von der Leyen said on Wednesday at the EU Ambassadors Conference in Brussels.
"Wind of change is once again blowing through Europe and we have to capture this momentum", she added. "The Western Balkans belong in our family."
