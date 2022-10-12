Former MLA 'Kovai' Thangam dead

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock over the demise of former MLA 'Kovai' Thangam in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The former legislator died after a brief illness. He was 74.

Thangam was undergoing treatment in a private hospital, where he breathed his last, DMK party sources said.

Thangam represented Valparai Assembly constituency in Coimbatore District twice from 2001 to 2011, representing Congress and Tamil Maanila Congress. He joined DMK last year.

DMK MP Kanimozhi, Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji were among those who paid homage to Thangam.

Expressing shock over his demise, the Chief Minister said he was saddened to hear the news about the death of Thangam.

''I was shocked and saddened to hear the news of the death of former legislator of Valparai Assembly constituency Kovai Thangam. He always had great love, respect and faith on me. He worked for the welfare of the people of his constituency,'' Stalin said conveying his deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends.

