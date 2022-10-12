HP: PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat train at Una on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train at the Una railway station during his visit to Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

The train will run between Una and Delhi and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speed in a shorter duration.

Modi will also address two public meetings in Una and Chamba on Thursday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of various projects in the two districts of the poll-bound state, the CM said.

This will be Modi's ninth visit to Himachal Pradesh in the last five years, he added.

