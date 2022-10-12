Left Menu

U.S., others concerned about escalating violence in northern Ethiopia -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:22 IST
  • United States

The United States joined five other nations on Wednesday in calling for a halt to hostilities in northern Ethiopia amid concerns over escalating violence including, they said, reported starvation of civilians as a method of warfare.

Along with Britain, Germany, Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands, the United States also called on all foreign actors to stop any actions fueling the conflict, according to a joint statement released by the U.S. State Department.

The conflict in Africa's second most populous nation pits the federal government against regional forces led by a party that used to dominate national politics. Both sides have dismissed each other's accusations of widespread attrocities.

