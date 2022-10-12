U.S., others concerned about escalating violence in northern Ethiopia -statement
- Country:
- United States
The United States joined five other nations on Wednesday in calling for a halt to hostilities in northern Ethiopia amid concerns over escalating violence including, they said, reported starvation of civilians as a method of warfare.
Along with Britain, Germany, Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands, the United States also called on all foreign actors to stop any actions fueling the conflict, according to a joint statement released by the U.S. State Department.
The conflict in Africa's second most populous nation pits the federal government against regional forces led by a party that used to dominate national politics. Both sides have dismissed each other's accusations of widespread attrocities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
