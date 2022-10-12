Left Menu

Maha govt got nothing to do with alleged delay by BMC in accepting Rutuja Latke's resignation: Dy CM Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government has no role in the alleged delay by the Mumbai civic body in accepting the resignation of its employee Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction for the Andheri east bypoll, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-10-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 18:34 IST
The Maharashtra government has no role in the alleged delay by the Mumbai civic body in accepting the resignation of its employee Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction for the Andheri (east) bypoll, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Anil Parab of 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' party alleged that Latke was being pressured by the camp led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, now called ''Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'', to contest on their ticket for the November 3 bypoll. The seat fell vacant after the death of Rutuja Latke's husband and sitting MLA Ramesh Latke.

“The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is a self-governing and autonomous body. The BMC administration will decide whether to accept the resignation of Latke or not. The Maharashtra government has nothing to do with the alleged delay in accepting the resignation,” Fadnavis told reporters. “There must be some rules that need to be followed before accepting any resignation of BMC employee. We have no say in it,” the BJP leader added. The BJP shares power with the faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Rutuja Latke had tendered her resignation a month back. Earlier, she was working in BMC's K east ward at Andheri. On Wednesday, she moved the Bombay High Court seeking a direction to the Mumbai civic body to accept her resignation as its employee.

In her petition, she said the delay by the civic body in issuing a letter or order (accepting her resignation) appears to be deliberate to prevent her from contesting the upcoming byelection. The petition will be heard on Thursday.

