No movement with Russia's Putin on detainee Griner, Biden says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 12-10-2022 19:24 IST
There has been no movement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Moscow's detention of American Brittney Griner, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Biden told CNN that he would meet with Putin at the G20 meeting next month if the Russian leader wanted to discuss the detained WNBA star, but that he generally had no intention of meeting with Putin although it would depend on the circumstances.

