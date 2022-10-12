No movement with Russia's Putin on detainee Griner, Biden says

There has been no movement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Moscow's detention of American Brittney Griner, U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Biden told CNN that he would meet with Putin at the G20 meeting next month if the Russian leader wanted to discuss the detained WNBA star, but that he generally had no intention of meeting with Putin although it would depend on the circumstances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)