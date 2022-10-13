Left Menu

Rajasthan: BJP to observe 4th anniversary of Cong govt as 'Black Day'

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:43 IST
Rajasthan: BJP to observe 4th anniversary of Cong govt as 'Black Day'
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP in Rajasthan will observe the fourth anniversary of the Congress government on December 17 as 'Black Day' and hold demonstrations in the state's 200 assembly constituencies and district headquarters from next month.

The state unit of the BJP has also planned a state-level protest and 'jan aakrosh rally' here in December. The party will hold protests against the state government in November and December, BJP's national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh said.

It will also issue a ''black paper'' against the alleged failures of the government in its four-year rule.

Another BJP leader said that the party has set a target of two to three lakh people for the 'jan aakrosh rally' for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and other central ministers will be invited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovic would be welcome - Tiley; Soccer-Hay quits as New Zealand coach after World Cup miss and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Russians can compete at Australian Open, Djokovi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022