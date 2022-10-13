Left Menu

PM-DevINE will ensure holistic development of Northeast: Meghalaya CM

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 13-10-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 00:57 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Wednesday that the Union government's new development scheme for the Northeast would ensure holistic development of the region.

Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE), a scheme to support infrastructure, industries and other livelihood projects in the northeastern states, was approved on Wednesday by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Union Cabinet's approval of the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North East (PM-DevINE) with a financial outlay of ₹6600 Crores for 2022-2026 will ensure holistic development of the NE region,'' Sangma tweeted.

''Meghalaya thanks Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji for this landmark decision,'' he added.

The 100-per-cent centrally-funded scheme will support industries, infrastructure, social development projects and livelihood creation for youth and women, the chief minister said.

It will ensure all-round development of the entire Northeast, he added.

