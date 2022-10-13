Starlink helped restore energy, communications infrastructure in parts of Ukraine - official

SpaceX's Starlink services helped restore energy and communications infrastructure in Ukraine's critical areas, the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Wednesday.

"Over 100 cruise missiles attacked (Ukraine's) energy and communications infrastructure. But with Starlink we quickly restored the connection in critical areas," Fedorov tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)