DMK to launch protest in Tamil Nadu against Centre's "Hindi imposition"

The ruling DMK's youth and students wing has announced a statewide protest in Tamil Nadu against the recommendation of the parliamentary panel to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central educational institutes.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-10-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 10:26 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The ruling DMK's youth and students wing has announced a statewide protest in Tamil Nadu against the recommendation of the parliamentary panel to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central educational institutes. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Youth Wing Secretary Udhyanithi Stalin and Students Wing Secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan jointly released a statement on Wednesday in which they announced a protest against the central government's "Hindi imposition policies". DMK has planned protests across Tamil Nadu on October 15.

The moves comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the Centre against the alleged imposition of Hindi language. Stalin, in his statement listed out the sacrifices youngsters made in history against "Hindi imposition" and said "not to impose another language war on us". On October 10, Stalin tweeted: "The rigorous thrust by Union BJP government for #HindiImposition, negating the diversity of India is happening at an alarming pace. The proposals made in the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are a direct onslaught on India's soul."

"If implemented, the vast non-Hindi speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their own land. Imposing Hindi is against the integrity of India. The BJP govt would do well to learn lessons from the Anti-Hindi agitations in the past," Stalin added in his tweet. Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on October 12 wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that efforts to impose the Hindi language are "unacceptable".

Chief Minister Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister to inform Kerala's stand in the wake of reports on the recommendation of the official language committee of the Parliament to make the medium of examinations conducted for central services in Hindi and to make Hindi a compulsory language of study in educational institutions including Indian Institute of Technologies (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

