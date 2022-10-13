Left Menu

Admission of Ukraine to NATO can lead to third world war - Russian official

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 10:53 IST
Admission of Ukraine to NATO can lead to third world war - Russian official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The admission of Ukraine to NATO could result in a third world war, the deputy secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Alexander Venediktov, told the state TASS news agency in an interview on Thursday. "Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to a World War Three," TASS cited Venediktov as saying.

"Apparently, that's what they are counting on - to create informational noise and draw attention to themselves once again." Venediktov also repeated a Russian position that the West, by helping Ukraine, indicated that "they are a direct party to the conflict".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a surprise bid for fast-track membership of the NATO military alliance at the end of September after President Vladimir Putin held a ceremony in Moscow to proclaim the four partially occupied regions as annexed Russian land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Russia successfully launches navigation satellite - Interfax and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Ru...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022