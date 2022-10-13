UK foreign minister says ousting PM Truss would be 'disastrously bad idea'
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 13:07 IST
Changing Britain's leader would be a "disastrously bad idea", foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday as he defended Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic plans which have caused discontent within the governing Conservative Party.
"I think that changing the leadership would be a disastrously bad idea, not just politically but also economically, and we are absolutely going to stay focused on growing the economy," Cleverly said of Truss who only replaced Boris Johnson in office last month.
