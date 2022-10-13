Cong Prez polls: All AICC gen secys, state in-charges, secys, joint secys told not vote in assigned state

The Congress' central election authority has issued a directive that all AICC general secretaries, state in-charges, secretaries and joint secretaries would cast their vote in the party's presidential polls either at their home state or at the party headquarters here and not in their assigned state.

This has been done in order to ''remain impartial and maintain transparency in the election process'', according to the directive issued by central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry.

''As you are well aware that the polling for election of the Congress President is scheduled to be held on the Monday, 17th October 2022 at all PCC headquarters from 10 am to 4 pm. In order to remain impartial and maintain transparency in the election process, Central Election Authority has decided that no AICC general secretaries/state in-charges, secretaries and jt. secretaries would be allowed to cast their vote at their assigned state,'' Mistry said in his communication to AICC general secretaries, state in-charges, secretaries and joint secretaries..

''Therefore, you are requested to cast your vote either at your home state or at AICC Office, as per your choice,'' he said in his letter dated October 11.

Mistry had said on Wednesday that the Congress presidential polls will be held by a secret ballot and no one will get to know who voted for whom. He had asserted that a level-playing field has been ensured for both candidates.

In the polls, Shashi Tharoor is pitted against Mallikarjun Kharge who is seen as a favourite for the top party post because of his perceived proximity to the Gandhi family. However, the party and both candidates have maintained that the Gandhis are neutral in the polls.

The Congress presidential poll will take place on October 17 and the results will be out on October 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)