AAP workers stage protest outside NCW office after Commission summoned party Gujarat chief Gopal Italia

National Commission for Women (NCW) President Rekha Sharma on Thursday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protested outside her office after the Commission summoned AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia in connection with a video where he was purportedly seen using derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 14:27 IST
NCW Chief Rekha Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Commission for Women (NCW) President Rekha Sharma on Thursday said that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protested outside her office after the Commission summoned AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia in connection with a video where he was purportedly seen using derogatory language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter today, the NCW chief shared a photograph and said," All the @AamAadmiPartyhulligons are outside my office creating a ruckus. @CPDelhi @SouthwestDcp @PMOIndia."

Earlier the commission had summoned the AAP leader Gopal Italia after a video of Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat state unit president Gopal Italia became viral on social media. In the video, Italia can be seen berating PM Modi and making casteist remarks about the Prime Minister. Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra slammed Italia over his remark.

"Calling the Prime Minister a lowly person is against the democratic rules of the country; it is an insult to the country. Be it any caste, or any religion, no person can be lowly," Patra said at a press conference. "An OBC Prime Minister who comes from a backward class, who comes from a poor and ordinary family, repeatedly calling him lowly, what is this abuse? Does the Aam Aadmi Party want to call the backwards-class people low? Anyone who rises from an ordinary poor family and becomes the Prime Minister is not lowly in the democratic process. No, it is against democratic values," he added.

"The Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal are the people who said that they have come to change the character of India. If the democratically elected influential and hardworking Prime Minister is called lowly, and he is calling the PM lowly in that video, not once, but somewhere it shows the mentality of the Aam Aadmi Party," he stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

