WB teachers recruitment scam: TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya sent to ED custody till Oct 25

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the teachers recruitment scam has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till October 25.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-10-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 14:57 IST
TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya (centre) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the teacher's recruitment scam has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till October 25. Bhattacharya was produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Calcutta on Tuesday remanded him to ED custody for 14 days.

ED had earlier arrested Partha Chatterjee, the then Minister, in the West Bengal government and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee on July 23. The central agency also filed a Prosecution Complaint against eight accused persons namely Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee, Echhay Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Ananta Texfab Pvt Ltd, Symbiosis Merchants Pvt Ltd, Sentry Engineering Pvt Ltd, Viewmore Highrise Pvt Ltd and APA Utility Services in the case.

The Special Court took cognizance of the Prosecution Complaint on September 19 after finding that a prime-facie case has been made out against the eight accused persons. The ED has already seized cash amounting to a total of Rs 49.80 crore and gold and jewellery valued at more than Rs 5.08 crore and provisionally attached properties worth Rs 48.22 crore in the case taking the total seizure/attachment to Rs 103.10 crore.

Further Investigation is under progress. (ANI)

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

