Left Menu

Goa excise commissioner to pronounce order in controversial restaurant case on Oct 20

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-10-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 16:29 IST
Goa excise commissioner to pronounce order in controversial restaurant case on Oct 20
  • Country:
  • India

The Excise Commissioner of Goa on Thursday heard the final arguments in connection with the issuance of licence to a controversial restaurant in the state, which the Congress had alleged was linked to Union minister Smriti Irani's family.

The final arguments in the matter were heard by Goa Excise Commissioner Narayan Gad, and the order would be pronounced on October 20, said lawyer-activist Aires Rodrigues, who is the complainant in the matter.

Rodrigues had filed a complaint alleging that the licence to run the upmarket restaurant - 'Silly Souls Café and Bar' - in Assagao in North Goa was obtained illegally and that it was renewed this year in the name of a person who died in 2021.

The first hearing in the case was held on July 29.

In his complaint, Rodrigues had alleged that the restaurant's excise licence was renewed in the name of Anthony DGama, although he had died a year back.

''The final arguments were heard in the matter. I have pointed out to the excise commissioner that the excise licence was illegally issued in the name of Anthony DGama,'' he said.

Advocate Benedict Nazareth, lawyer representing DGama family, said that lawyers from both the sides have done their job and it was now up to the excise commissioner to decide on the matter.

''We are in a vibrant democracy. We believe in the rule of law. He has done his job, I have done my job. The pen (decision) now is in the hands of the commissioner,'' he said. The Congress had alleged that Irani’s daughter was linked to the property, a charge rejected by her. The lawyer of Irani’s daughter had earlier said that his client was neither its owner nor was operating the restaurant in question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022