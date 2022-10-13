Goa excise commissioner to pronounce order in controversial restaurant case on Oct 20

The Excise Commissioner of Goa on Thursday heard the final arguments in connection with the issuance of licence to a controversial restaurant in the state, which the Congress had alleged was linked to Union minister Smriti Irani's family.

The final arguments in the matter were heard by Goa Excise Commissioner Narayan Gad, and the order would be pronounced on October 20, said lawyer-activist Aires Rodrigues, who is the complainant in the matter.

Rodrigues had filed a complaint alleging that the licence to run the upmarket restaurant - 'Silly Souls Café and Bar' - in Assagao in North Goa was obtained illegally and that it was renewed this year in the name of a person who died in 2021.

The first hearing in the case was held on July 29.

In his complaint, Rodrigues had alleged that the restaurant's excise licence was renewed in the name of Anthony DGama, although he had died a year back.

''The final arguments were heard in the matter. I have pointed out to the excise commissioner that the excise licence was illegally issued in the name of Anthony DGama,'' he said.

Advocate Benedict Nazareth, lawyer representing DGama family, said that lawyers from both the sides have done their job and it was now up to the excise commissioner to decide on the matter.

''We are in a vibrant democracy. We believe in the rule of law. He has done his job, I have done my job. The pen (decision) now is in the hands of the commissioner,'' he said. The Congress had alleged that Irani’s daughter was linked to the property, a charge rejected by her. The lawyer of Irani’s daughter had earlier said that his client was neither its owner nor was operating the restaurant in question.

