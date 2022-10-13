Left Menu

PM Modi's Himachal visit mere 'election gimmick': Congress

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-10-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 16:34 IST
PM Modi's Himachal visit mere 'election gimmick': Congress
  • Country:
  • India

The Opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state a mere ''election gimmick'', saying it was ''terribly scared'' of losing the upcoming Assembly elections.

The state is scheduled to go to polls by the end of this year.

''The BJP's countdown began with biting the dust in the bypolls,'' state Congress president Pratibha Singh said in a statement.

In the bypolls held in the state on October 30 last year, the BJP had lost the Mandi parliamentary seat and three Assembly seats of Fatehpur, Arki, and Jubbai-Kothkai to the Congress.

Calling Modi's visit to Una and Chamba an ''election gimmick'', Singh said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was bringing the prime minister to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects in a hurry as he and the BJP were ''terribly scared'' about losing the Assembly polls.

She alleged that the state government was misusing power and people's money in holding public meetings. ''The state has been brought to a standstill by bringing it to the verge of an economic bankruptcy,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022