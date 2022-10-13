Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor appointed chairperson of parliamentary panel on chemicals and fertilisers

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been appointed as chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers, according to a notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.Tharoors appointment as chairperson of the parliamentary panel came after the Congress leadership suggested his name. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued the notification listing out the names of the members of the parliamentary panel on chemicals and fertilisers with Tharoor as chairperson.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 16:45 IST
Shashi Tharoor appointed chairperson of parliamentary panel on chemicals and fertilisers
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been appointed as chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers, according to a notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Tharoor's appointment as chairperson of the parliamentary panel came after the Congress leadership suggested his name. The recommendation came at a time when the diplomat-turned-politician is contesting the Congress presidential election against his party colleague Mallikarjun Kharge.

Tharoor, who was earlier chairing the parliamentary panel on information technology, now was also replaced as the member of the committee as well.

In the latest rejig of the parliamentary panels, which happens annually, Congress was not allotted parliamentary panel on information technology. In the last one year, the Tharoor-led panel discussed several issues like Pegasus snooping row, internet shutdowns, Facebook whistle-blower, which were critical of the government. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued the notification listing out the names of the members of the parliamentary panel on chemicals and fertilisers with Tharoor as chairperson. In another notification, the Secretariat stated that the speaker has nominated M K Vishnu Prasad to the Committee on Information Technology replacing Shashi Tharoor.

Besides the panel on chemicals and fertilisers, the Congress has been given the chairmanship of only panel on commerce and environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022