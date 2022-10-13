Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-10-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 17:13 IST
UK government discussing possible changes to fiscal plan - Sky News
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The British government is discussing making changes to the fiscal plan announced last month and looking at which parts of the tax-cutting package might be ditched in a further U-turn by Prime Minister Liz Truss, Sky News reported on Thursday.

"Downing Street denying any changes to mini budget but I'm told by sources discussions underway over which bits might yet be junked give the scale of the concern," Sam Coates, Sky News' deputy political editor, said on Twitter.

Truss's spokesperson earlier said the government's position had not changed

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

