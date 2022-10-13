Left Menu

Cong urges Kerala CM to present "progress report" of Europe tour

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-10-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 17:16 IST
Cong urges Kerala CM to present "progress report" of Europe tour
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress on Thursday sought to know how Kerala has benefited from the recently concluded Europe tour and asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to present a progress report before the people in this connection.

Attacking the Left government, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan charged that the CM going on a foreign trip with ministers and their family members, has caused disdain among the people as many of them were facing revenue recovery threats and the issues of irregular distribution of social security pensions.

Since the beginning, the opposition has been questioning the purpose of the foreign trip, he said.

''The Chief Minister had said in a Facebook post that the state government had entered into an agreement with the UK. But, legally, the state of Kerala could not sign such an agreement with the United Kingdom,'' he told reporters here.

Vijayan should make public the total expenses of the Europe tour and inform how the state benefited through his journey.

''Right from the beginning, the Opposition has taken the position that if they go abroad at the expense of the government, they should present a progress report in front of the people,'' he said.

Asked about the CM's reported stay in Dubai, Satheesan said the CM and the ministers can travel abroad only after getting clearance from the Centre.

If clearance was not taken, it might be because it was an unscheduled programme and Vijayan should reveal the truth, the LoP added. A high-level delegation led by Vijayan, had recently visited Europe with an intension to woo investments to Kerala in the IT sector, meet stakeholders in Ayurveda and tourism sectors and also study the educational models in those countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science mission; returning to Earth tomorrow

(Update: Delayed) NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 astronauts wrap up six-month science ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and older; Exclusive-U.S. finds new quality problems at Lilly drug factory and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. experts urge anxiety screening for children 8 and ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; Asteroid's path altered in NASA's first test of planetary defense system and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space to supply engines for Maxar satellites; As...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world economic agenda; Novavax says COVID booster dose shows benefit against Omicron variants and more

Health News Roundup: Against war and other shocks, pandemic fades from world...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022