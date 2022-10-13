Cong urges Kerala CM to present "progress report" of Europe tour

The opposition Congress on Thursday sought to know how Kerala has benefited from the recently concluded Europe tour and asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to present a progress report before the people in this connection.

Attacking the Left government, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan charged that the CM going on a foreign trip with ministers and their family members, has caused disdain among the people as many of them were facing revenue recovery threats and the issues of irregular distribution of social security pensions.

Since the beginning, the opposition has been questioning the purpose of the foreign trip, he said.

''The Chief Minister had said in a Facebook post that the state government had entered into an agreement with the UK. But, legally, the state of Kerala could not sign such an agreement with the United Kingdom,'' he told reporters here.

Vijayan should make public the total expenses of the Europe tour and inform how the state benefited through his journey.

''Right from the beginning, the Opposition has taken the position that if they go abroad at the expense of the government, they should present a progress report in front of the people,'' he said.

Asked about the CM's reported stay in Dubai, Satheesan said the CM and the ministers can travel abroad only after getting clearance from the Centre.

If clearance was not taken, it might be because it was an unscheduled programme and Vijayan should reveal the truth, the LoP added. A high-level delegation led by Vijayan, had recently visited Europe with an intension to woo investments to Kerala in the IT sector, meet stakeholders in Ayurveda and tourism sectors and also study the educational models in those countries.

