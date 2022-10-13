Odisha, Telangana govts violate model code ahead of bypolls, BJP delegation complains to Election Commission

A delegation of BJP leaders met the Election Commission here on Thursday to complain against the ''illegal'' transfers and postings by Odisha and Telangana governments ahead of bypolls in both states early next month.

The delegation comprising Union minister V Muraleedharan, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh and party leaders Pratap Chandra Sarangi and N Ramchander Rao also submitted memorandums regarding complaints against both states.

Citing the transfer of two officers posted as BDO in Dhamnagar assembly segment, the BJP in the memorandum claimed that both the transfers were done after the announcement of bypoll. ''Illegal transfer of two government officers to the Bhadrak district by the Odisha government with an oblique and improper motive to further the polling prospects of the candidate of the ruling party,'' the BJP said in the memorandum.

Similarly, in another memorandum, the BJP raised the issue of an IPS officer working as commissioner of police, Rachakonda, in Telangana as he has been working there since 2016.

''This is in violation of the Election Commission guidelines in connection with transfers and postings of officers ahead of the bye-election to the Munugode assembly constituency in Telangana,'' the BJP said in the memorandum, demanding immediate action. Bypolls to Dhamnagar in Odisha and Munugode in Telangana are scheduled to be held on November 3.

