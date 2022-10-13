TMC, Cong criticise Dhankhar for his remarks on Bengal ; BJP, CPI-M comes out in support

The ruling TMC and opposition Congress in West Bengal Thursday criticised Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his comments on West Bengal's law and order situation saying they are not befitting for the post he holds.

The BJP state unit came out in support of Dhankhar and said it is good that he is portraying the ''true picture'' of the state.

Dhankhar speaking at a programme in New Delhi on Wednesday said ''Law of the ruler, not the rule of law, is the bane of human rights in the state (West Bengal)''.

He was speaking at a programme of the NHRC in New Delhi where he recalled that a fact-finding committee of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), formed on the order of the Calcutta High Court over petitions related to alleged post-poll violence in 2021, had said in a report that law of the ruler and not the rule of law prevailed in West Bengal.

Dhankar was the governor of the state for nearly three years before his elevation as the vice-president of India and had on many occasions engaged in tussles with the Mamata Banerjee government over the law and order situation and other issues in the state.

Senior TMC leader Sougata Roy said that it was wrong on Dhankhar's part to make such criticisms.

''The comments by Dhankhar do not behove the post he holds ... It was wrong on his part to have made such comments and we had opposed him back then too (when Dhankhar was the governor), as we do now,'' the veteran TMC MP added. TMC MP Santanu Sen said it seems Dhankhar is yet to avoid his anti-Bengal views. ''Whatever post he may hold, it seems he is yet to shun his anti-Bengal views. We condemn his remarks,'' Sen said.

TMC had abstained from the vice-presidential election as it did not agree with the process the candidate was decided upon without keeping the party in the loop and had supported the opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

The decision was not unexpected given the acrimonious relationship that Dhankhar, who was the NDA nominee in the vice-presidential poll shared with the party in West Bengal.

The Congress too slammed Dhankhar and its leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wondered why he was silent on the worsening law and order sitution in the BJP-ruled states. ''It seems he is perturbed about the law and order situation in West Bengal. But why is he silent on the poor law and order situation in the BJP-ruled states? Despite holding a top constitutional post, it seems he is yet to shrug off his bias towards the BJP,'' Chowdhuty, who is also the president of Congress in the state, said. Supporting Dhankhar, West Bengal BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said ''It is good that despite being the vice president, he has not forgotten West Bengal. It is good that he (Dhankhar) is portraying the true picture of West Bengal before the nation,'' she said.

''The entire country should know the atrocities the TMC had unleashed on political opponents in West Bengal (after the state election),'' Chatterjee added. CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said Dhankhar had spoken the truth.

