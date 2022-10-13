Left Menu

BJP has conceded defeat even before announcement of MCD polls: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 18:14 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Citing a media report claiming the Delhi civic body's law department is reworking the MCD Act to give the lieutenant governor more teeth, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the BJP has conceded defeat in the municipal polls even before they have been announced.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister exhorted Delhiites to not vote for the BJP and asserted that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will emerge victorious in the civic polls whenever they are held.

''In a move that is likely to give more teeth to the Lieutenant ­Governor as an administrative entity, certain provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957 are being changed, which, according to sources familiar with the development, would give Raj Niwas the final say on matters related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD),'' the media report stated.

Reacting to the report, Kejriwal said, ''This means the BJP has conceded defeat even before the MCD elections.'' ''Don't waste your vote by voting for the party that has lost. After winning the MCD elections, the Aam Aadmi Party government will make Delhi a clean and beautiful city, and get rid of garbage mountains,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

There was no immediate reaction from the civic body or the BJP.

The BJP ruled the three erstwhile municipal corporations in Delhi and the AAP was the main opposition party till the terms of the civic bodies expired in May.

Elections to constitute a new civic body, which comes under the BJP-led Centre, are yet to be held as an exercise for delimitation of municipal wards is underway.

