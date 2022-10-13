Fadnavis offers prayers at Baba Ramdev temple in Jaisalmer
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday visited the famous temple of local deity Baba Ramdev in Jaisalmer district.
He also offered velvet chadar and Prasad at Baba's fadnavisamadhi.
Priest Kamal Chhangani made him worship with rituals.
Earlier, Fadnavis was welcomed by BJP workers at helipad in Ramdevra town.
Later, while talking to reporters, Fadnavis said that Baba knows the wishes of all the devotees and it is not proper to make it public. He said that Baba fulfils the wishes of all the devotees, and believes that his wish too will be addressed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Enough evidence to show PFI sowed seeds of violence: Maha DyCM Fadnavis
Maha govt to probe purchase of vehicles at 'inflated rates' during Uddhav regime: Fadnavis
Popular Front of India was like a 'silent killer', says Fadnavis
Maha govt to probe purchase of vehicles at 'inflated rates' during Uddhav regime: Fadnavis
Maha govt set target of fitting two lakh solar agri pumps in state: Fadnavis