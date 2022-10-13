LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Lula plans broad Brazil consumer debt renegotiation, adviser says

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Lula plans broad Brazil consumer debt renegotiation, adviser says BRASILIA - Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has proposed a broad consumer debt renegotiation program backed by a government guarantees, aimed at relief for lower-income families, if he wins an Oct. 30 runoff election, a senior adviser said.

Economist Guilherme Mello, who is advising Lula's Workers Party, told Reuters the government would partially guarantee renegotiations of up to 95 billion reais ($18.2 billion) of non-bank debts such as power, water, retail and phone bills, for consumers earning up to 3,600 reais ($677) per month. U.S. to expel Venezuelan migrants to Mexico under joint plan

MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON - U.S. and Mexican officials have agreed to a plan to curb rising numbers of Venezuelans crossing their shared border that will enable the United States to expel Venezuelans to Mexico while also granting humanitarian access to thousands of them by air. The latest scheme to contain illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border was announced on Wednesday less than a month before midterm elections in the United States that threaten to deprive Democratic President Joe Biden of his party's control of Congress.

From Oct. 12, U.S. authorities will begin managing access of 24,000 Venezuelan migrants by air, the two governments said in a statement. Argentina's Massa says will meet with Paris Club for debt talks

WASHINGTON - Argentina's economy minister Sergio Massa has said that he will meet Paris Club officials on Oct. 27 and 28 in France to wrap up negotiations over $2 billion in debt that the country owes to the creditor group. Talks will include the repayment schedule and the interest rate for the loan from the creditors which include the governments of the United States, Germany and Italy. The Paris Club last year gave Argentina more time to repay the debt, which allowed Buenos Aires time to negotiate a revamp of its IMF program.

Mexican lawmakers approve extending army's street presence until 2028 MEXICO CITY - Mexico's Chamber of Deputies has approved extending the role of the armed forces in public security tasks until 2028, a move seen by critics as another step in the militarization of the country.

The motion on the military's deployment, approved by a majority and backed previously by the lower chamber, had been due to expire in 2024 but is now set to carry through to 2028. Lucy Meza, a senator from the ruling Morena party, said on Wednesday that the extension was necessary to ensure a timely and effective effort to tackle the country's security issues and violence.

Bahamas to introduce price controls on dozens of key food staples The Bahamas has outlined the details of temporary price control measures aimed at helping families deal with mounting global inflation, saying they would affect 38 key staples, such as eggs, bread and sanitary towels.

Prime Minister Philip Davis announced the controls in a national address as part of broader measures to help the island nation, which imports many goods, tackle the effects of rising price pressures globally. The controls, which limit price increases to 15% for wholesalers and 25% for retailers, take effect from Monday and will last six months, after which they will be subject to review. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

