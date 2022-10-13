Ambani offers prayers at Badrinath, donates Rs 5 cr

Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani on Thursday offered prayers at Badrinath and donated Rs five crore for the development of Badrinath and Kedarnath temples.

Accompanied by his associates, Ambani arrived at the Himalayan temple in a helicopter and participated in a Puja there, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee vice president Kishore Panwar said.

He also made a donation of Rs five crore for creating facilities at Badrinath and Kedarnath, Panwar said.

