PM Modi likely to address rally in HP's Dharamshala on Sunday
Shimla, Oct 13 PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a public meeting in Dharamshala on October 16, a state BJP spokesperson said here on Thursday. Final touches were being given to Modis proposed visit to Dharamshala on Sunday, Karan Nanda, a state BJP spokesperson, told PTI.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-10-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2022 21:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a public meeting in Dharamshala on October 16, a state BJP spokesperson said here on Thursday. Final touches were being given to Modi's proposed visit to Dharamshala on Sunday, Karan Nanda, a state BJP spokesperson, told PTI. Modi would address a rally after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various projects in Dharamshala during his proposed visit, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Narendra Modi
- PTI DJI VN
- Karan Nanda
- Dharamshala
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Naming of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya a fitting tribute: PM Modi on singer's birth anniversary
PM Modi congratulates Italian leader Meloni on her victory in polls
PM Modi congratulates Italian leader Giorgia Meloni for winning general elections
PM Modi pays tributes to Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar birth anniversary: PM Modi inaugurates chowk in Ayodhya after late singer