PM Modi likely to address rally in HP's Dharamshala on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a public meeting in Dharamshala on October 16, a state BJP spokesperson said here on Thursday. Final touches were being given to Modi's proposed visit to Dharamshala on Sunday, Karan Nanda, a state BJP spokesperson, told PTI. Modi would address a rally after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various projects in Dharamshala during his proposed visit, he said.

