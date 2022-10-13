Adampur bypoll: BJP candidate uncle among Congress' star campaigner

The ruling BJP candidate for next month's Adampur bypoll Bhavya Bishnoi's uncle Chander Mohan has been named as one of the star campaigners by the Congress. Chander Mohan, former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, is among 39 star campaigners of the Congress for the November 3 by-election. Congress has fielded former MP and senior leader Jai Prakash. Among other star campaigners, whose names were announced by the party on Thursday, include senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Udai Bhan, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Deepender Singh Hooda, Ajay Singh Yadav, Ashok Arora, Kuldeep Sharma and Sampat Singh. Chander Mohan, a former MLA, is elder son of former Haryana Chief Minister, late Bhajan Lal. Senior BJP leader and Bhavya's father Kuldeep Bishnoi is Mohan's younger brother. The by-election was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat in August and later switched sides from Congress to BJP. Meanwhile, National Lok Dal (INLD) on Thursday declared Kurda Ram Numberdar as its candidate for the bypoll. INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that the party has selected Kurda Ram as its candidate because of his struggle for the farmers' cause. Earlier, AAP had announced Satender Singh as the party candidate for the Adampur bypoll. Satender Singh, who was earlier with the BJP, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Hisar in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month. The last date for filing nominations for the poll is October 14. BJP and AAP candidates have already filed their nomination papers. After scrutiny of nomination papers on October 15, nominations can be withdrawn till October 17. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 6.

