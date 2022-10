BMC fell flat on its face: Uddhav faction on HC relief for Latke

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Thursday said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had faced huge embarrassment with the Bombay High Court directing it to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke, its likely candidate for the Andheri (East) Assembly byelection.

Hitting back, Deepak Kesarkar, minister and spokesperson for the Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, claimed she delayed tendering her resignation to get sympathy. Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will decide on the alliance candidate by Thursday night, a day before the last day of filing nominations, he added.

The high court earlier in the day asked the BMC to accept Latke's resignation, paving the way for her to contest the November 3 byelection as the candidate of the 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' party.

Party leader and former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the BMC was an autonomous body and it should not make ''a joke of itself'' by working under political pressure. ''I have been saying this since the beginning that the BMC will fall flat on its face,'' she added.

Latke, employed as a clerk with the BMC, in her petition in the high court alleged that the corporation was not taking decision on her resignation in order to stop her from filing nomination for the election. The last date for filing nominations is October 14.

The byelection became necessary due to the death of Latke's husband and incumbent Sena MLA Ramesh Latke. Sushma Andhare, another leader of the Thackeray faction, said the BMC did the same thing when it denied permission to the party for the Dussehra rally. The HC later asked it to grant the permission.

If BMC officers are acting like politicians, they should take membership of political parties. This is not expected from a civic body, she said. The party will contest the byelection with full strength, Andhare added.

Kesarkar said the state government had nothing to do with the BMC's delay in accepting Latke's resignation.

"If Latke was to contest the polls, then why the decision to enter the fray was taken and resignation tendered so late? Every step they take is calculated to get sympathy," he said. The byelection would be a contest between the Eknath Shinde faction of the Sena and its ally BJP on one side and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena, NCP and Congress on the other, Kesarkar added. Anil Parab, senior leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had earlier in the day appealed to the rival parties to let Latke win unopposed.

''Maharashtra has a different political culture....If a member of the legislature dies and his family member wants to contest the byelection, it takes place without any contest. They (the BJP and Shinde faction) should let this election take place without any contest. It will show that the culture of the state is intact,'' the former minister said. Asked about Parab's appeal, Kesarkar said nobody from the opposite side approached Shinde with such a proposal.

