Atmosphere in country is being poisoned by people in power: Yogendra Yadav

Activist and Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav on Thursday said the atmosphere in the country was being poisoned by those occupying top positions of power. Ahead of the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Yadav along with members of civil society organisations supporting the Yatra held public meetings here.

To a question by a reporter about what impact the ongoing campaign led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will have on the 2024 general elections, Yadav said civil society activists were not supporting the Yatra to ensure the victory or defeat of any party. ''We are here because the country's atmosphere is being filled up with poison and it is not coming from outside. The people sitting at the top of (political) power are injecting poison in the country,'' he said, without naming any party or leader.

''These people, in their two terms, have injected so much poison that it will take two generations to remove it. And this is the worry which have brought us here,'' said Yadav. The Bharat Jodo Yatra was getting much more support than expected, he added.

